Turkish archers win 2nd gold in European championship

A Turkish team of men archers won another gold medal on Friday in the European Archery Indoor Championships held in the Black Sea province of Samsun.

The latest medal was in the recurve division, following one in the compound category.

The Turkish team comprising Erdal Meric Dal, Efe Gurkan Maras and Musa Arzuman defeated the Russian team in the final of the recurve junior men's category at the 17th organization of the championship.

The Turkish team comprising Goksel Altintas, Batuhan Akcaoglu and Yakup Yildiz also beat the Italian team in the final of the compound junior men's category.

The four-day championship will run through Saturday.

The competition is organized in recurve and compound categories, further divided into senior and junior categories.

Turkish recurve women's team of Sevcan Derin, Gokce Demirel and Elif Nida Guner also defeated the Italian team and won a bronze medal.

On Thursday, Turkish compound women's team comprising Yesim Bostan, Gizem Elmaagacli and Ezgi Gizem Altincibik also won a bronze medal in the tournament.

So far, Turkey won 2 gold and 2 bronze medals in the championship.