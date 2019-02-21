Turkey bags 5 medals in para-taekwondo event in Egypt – Fotomaç – 21 Şubat 2019
Turkey bags 5 medals in para-taekwondo event in Egypt

women team with 2 crowned with championship in tournament

won five medals in the championships of in , the country's taekwondo federation announced Thursday.

At the African Para-Taekwondo Championships in the resort town of Hurghada on Wednesday, the women team of Turkey claimed two , while the men team returned home with two silvers and one bronze medal.

Winning gold medals in the 49-kg and 58-kg categories, Meryem Betul Cavdar and Gamze Gurdal made the team champion of the tournament.

In men's category, Fatih Celik and Mahmut Bozteke won silver medals in the 75-kg and 61-kg category, respectively, while Ali Can Ozcan won bronze medal in the 61-kg category.

Turkey finished the championships at the second place.

