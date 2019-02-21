Turkey bags 5 medals in para-taekwondo event in Egypt

Turkey won five medals in the African championships of para-taekwondo in Egypt, the country's taekwondo federation announced Thursday.

At the African Para-Taekwondo Championships in the resort town of Hurghada on Wednesday, the women team of Turkey claimed two gold medals, while the men team returned home with two silvers and one bronze medal.

Winning gold medals in the 49-kg and 58-kg categories, Meryem Betul Cavdar and Gamze Gurdal made the Turkish team champion of the tournament.

In men's category, Fatih Celik and Mahmut Bozteke won silver medals in the 75-kg and 61-kg category, respectively, while Ali Can Ozcan won bronze medal in the 61-kg category.

Turkey finished the championships at the second place.