Several skiers buried in avalanche at Swiss ski resort

Several people were buried in an avalanche at a ski resort in the southern Swiss Alps, police said Tuesday.

In a statement, canton police in Valais said on Twitter that the avalanche occurred on the Plaine-Morte sector in Crans-Montana at around 2.15 p.m. local time.

The police also said search and rescue teams are at the scene.

In recent days, warm weather in the Alps has caused snow to melt.



Ski resorts have been busy in much of Europe due to school holidays.