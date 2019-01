Top seed Djokovic in quarterfinal

World number one men's tennis player Novak Djokovic on Monday beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev to reach the quarterfinals in the Australian Open 2019.

The Serbian top-seeder beat the 15th-seeded Medvedev 3-1 by 6-4, 6-7, 6-2, 6-3.

"Since my next opponent is probably watching, I feel great, never felt better in my life," Djokovic said after the match.

Djokovic will play the 8th-seeded Japan's Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinal.

Earlier today, Milos Raonic from Canada also advanced to the quarterfinal round in the Australian Open 2019 after beating world number four German Alexander Zverev in Melbourne 6-1, 6-1 and 7-6.

On Sunday, world number two Spanish Rafael Nadal defeated the 57th-seeded Czech Tomas Berdych and reached the quarterfinal and 15th-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas beat world number three Swiss Roger Federer and advanced to the quarterfinal.

The quarterfinal matches are as follows:

Canada's Milos Raonic v France's Lucas Pouille

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut v Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas

America's Frances Tiafoe v Spain's Rafael Nadal

Serbia's Novak Djokovic v Japan's Kei Nishikori