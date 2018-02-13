CANLI SKOR
  • FUTBOL
    1. Hepsi
    2. Türkiye
    3. İngiltere
    4. İspanya
    5. Almanya
    6. İtalya
    7. Fransa
    8. Şamp. Ligi
    9. Avrupa Ligi
  • BASKETBOL
    1. Hepsi
    2. Türkiye
    3. ABD
    4. İspanya
    5. Almanya
    6. İtalya
    7. Fransa
    8. Yunanistan
    9. Euroleague
HEPSİ
    13 Şubat 2018, Salı
    OYUN ENGLISH

    2020 to be held in Turkey

    World Air Games 2020 to be held in Turkey

    More than 4,000 athletes from more than 100 countries are expected to attend mega event

    The fifth will be held in Turkey in 2020, the Turkish Aeronautical Association announced on Monday.

    Turkey was among seven candidates competing for the mega event and was chosen unanimously to hold the games in 2020 by board members of the World Air Sports Federation, the association said in a statement.

    The official signing ceremony announcing Turkey's selection to host the games will be held in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Wednesday, it said.

    "After the Olympics, the air games is the biggest contest in terms of participants. We will host over 4,000 athletes from more than 100 countries in five different regions of our country."

    Hundreds of millions of dollars in tourism revenue are expected from the event.

    "2020 World Air Games will be great chance to promote our country as well. The official slogan of the World Air Games is 'The future is in the skies'," statement added.

    1. 13 February 2018, Tuesday
    2. Modified: 09:34
    Tags:
    YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
    haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

    World Air Games 2020 to be held in Turkey haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

    habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

    ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.

    BİZE ULAŞIN