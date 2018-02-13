World Air Games 2020 to be held in Turkey
More than 4,000 athletes from more than 100 countries are expected to attend mega event
The fifth World Air Games will be held in Turkey in 2020, the Turkish Aeronautical Association announced on Monday.
Turkey was among seven candidates competing for the mega event and was chosen unanimously to hold the games in 2020 by board members of the World Air Sports Federation, the association said in a statement.
The official signing ceremony announcing Turkey's selection to host the games will be held in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Wednesday, it said.
"After the Olympics, the air games is the biggest contest in terms of participants. We will host over 4,000 athletes from more than 100 countries in five different regions of our country."
Hundreds of millions of dollars in tourism revenue are expected from the event.
"2020 World Air Games will be great chance to promote our country as well. The official slogan of the World Air Games is 'The future is in the skies'," statement added.
- 13 February 2018, Tuesday
- Modified: 09:34
-
9 beraberlikle zirvede
Toplam 2
Yorum
Rafet TAŞKIN Filip Novak bu takımda oynayacak oyuncu değil. sol tarafta Kamil Ahmet Castillo sağ tarafta Perrera Abdülkadir
-
Japon istilası
Toplam 2
Yorum
görengören Bu uzakdoğu ülke insanları saygıyı hak ediyor.Güneykore deki Dünya kupası maçları seviyorum bu insanları bütün insanlık böğle olsa .......
-
Almanlar gollere ‘dikkat’ çekti
Toplam 4
Yorum
Kartalım Milli takım da söz konusu olduysa şimdi 1 e 10 katar. Esas şimdiden sonra görün Taliscayı :))
World Air Games 2020 to be held in Turkey haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.