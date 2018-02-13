World Air Games 2020 to be held in Turkey

The fifth World Air Games will be held in Turkey in 2020, the Turkish Aeronautical Association announced on Monday.

Turkey was among seven candidates competing for the mega event and was chosen unanimously to hold the games in 2020 by board members of the World Air Sports Federation, the association said in a statement.

The official signing ceremony announcing Turkey's selection to host the games will be held in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Wednesday, it said.

"After the Olympics, the air games is the biggest contest in terms of participants. We will host over 4,000 athletes from more than 100 countries in five different regions of our country."

Hundreds of millions of dollars in tourism revenue are expected from the event.

"2020 World Air Games will be great chance to promote our country as well. The official slogan of the World Air Games is 'The future is in the skies'," statement added.