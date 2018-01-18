Brazilian legend Ronaldinho retires from football
Ronaldinho's brother confirms retirement of 37-year-old icon
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho has retired from professional football, his brother/agent Roberto de Assis Moreira announced on Wednesday.
"He has stopped, it is ended," he was quoted as saying to the Brazilian media. "Let's do something pretty big and nice [regarding his jubilee matches] after the Russia World Cup, probably in August."
Ronaldinho's brother also said there would be various events in Brazil, Europe and Asia to honor his career.
Ronaldinho Gaucho, throughout his career, amazed football fans around the world with his style of play.
He was part of the Brazilian national football team that won the 2002 World Cup. He also won the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona in 2006.
Ronaldinho was awarded the "Ballon D'or" in 2005. He last played for Brazilian team Fluminense in 2015.
- 18 January 2018, Thursday
- Modified: 09:46
-
Tango zamanı
Toplam 2
Yorum
AKGANDAL senin forvet ve ortasahaya ihtiyacın varken solbek arıyorsun.allah akıl fikir versin
-
Tekmelikteki F.Bahçe arması olay oldu!
Toplam 5
Yorum
MERSİN NEDEN OLAY OLSUN ADAM FENERBAHÇELİ ÇEKEMEYECEK NE VAR FENERİUM MARKALI ÜRÜN GİYEMEZMİ GERİ KAFALI OLMAYI BIRAKIN ADAM FENERBAHÇEYE GOL ATTI
-
Larin rest çekti!
Toplam 2
Yorum
KADİRHAN63 BOŞVERİN UĞRAŞMAYIN KARDEŞİM BAŞKA ADAM MI KALMADI LARİNİ ALIYORUZ ÇOK GEREKSİZ BENCE KAPALI KUTU Bİ TRANSFER BOYKO VS GİBİ OLABİLİR SONU
Brazilian legend Ronaldinho retires from football haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.