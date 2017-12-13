Lucescu says Besiktas can beat B.Munich

Turkey's only representative in Europe's biggest club competition, Besiktas, "have the strength" to eliminate Bayern Munich in the last 16, Turkey's national coach has told Anadolu Agency.

In an exclusive interview, Mircea Lucescu talked about Besiktas's chances against the Bundesliga champions in the UEFA Champions League's Round of 16.

Lucescu said Bayern's name and power are undebatable but he said Besiktas were "also a very well organized team".

He pointed out that the Black Eagles had great performances during the group stage and were also at a higher level in European football.

"They have become an experienced team. They seem to have been playing in this league for many years. Besiktas would eliminate Bayern if they fight as they did in group stage. I trust Besiktas in the draw against Bayern, which will take them to the quarter finals," he said.

"They didn't come here by chance. This is the result of their great effort. Besiktas needs to keep this fearless football against Bayern."

Also commenting about another tie in the Round of 16, Lucescu said the draw between holders Real Madrid and French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain is an "early final".

Besiktas, by winning their group in the Champions League, became the first Turkish club to advance to the Round of 16 unbeaten.

They are also the Turkish side to have won the most points, with 14 points from the group stages.

The first leg of the Besiktas - Bayern tie will be played on Feb. 20 at GMT1945 at the famous Allianz Arena in Munich.