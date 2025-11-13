Galatasaray move for Ademola Lookman: January transfer plan clarified

In recent years, Galatasaray has made waves across Europe with the signings of world-renowned stars, and the club is now pursuing another big name. Ahead of the January winter transfer window, excitement has grown as Atalanta's left winger Ademola Lookman has been linked with the Turkish giants. Fans have already started sharing special posts on social media about the Nigerian footballer. It is claimed that Lookman is considering leaving Atalanta despite the recent managerial change. The strongest reference point regarding the 28-year-old winger is Victor Osimhen. Just as Galatasaray succeeded in signing Osimhen, the fact that both players are Nigerian has raised hopes. Reports suggest that Lookman's friendship with Osimhen from the Nigeria national team increases the likelihood of a transfer. It is believed that Osimhen's success at Galatasaray and the club's recent history of signing world-class stars could help convince Lookman. Significant developments are expected in January.

A SIMILAR ROADMAP

Ademola Lookman's contract with the Italian club Atalanta runs until June 2027. Galatasaray plans to take action in January and is reportedly preparing a loan offer for Lookman. It is claimed that the club will follow a similar roadmap to the one used during the Victor Osimhen transfer.

MANAGERIAL CHANGE AT ATALANTA

Ademola Lookman, closely followed by Galatasaray, has seen a managerial change at Atalanta. The Italian club parted ways with Ivan Juric, with whom Lookman was said to have experienced problems and disagreements. Raffaele Palladino has taken over the team. How this coaching change will affect Lookman's situation will be monitored closely.