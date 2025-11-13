CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
  1. FOTOMAÇ TV
    1. Beşiktaş
    2. Fenerbahçe
    3. Galatasaray
    4. Trabzonspor
    5. Futbol
    6. Basketbol
    7. Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
    8. DİZİ
    9. Diğer Sporlar
  2. TV YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber
    2. A Spor
    3. A News
    4. ATV
    5. A2TV
    6. Apara
  3. RADYO YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber Radyo
    2. A Spor Radyo
    3. A News Radio
    4. Radyo Turkuvaz
    5. Turkuvaz Romantik
    6. Turkuvaz Efsane
    7. Vav Radyo
    8. Radyo Soft
    9. Radyo Energy
    10. Turkuvaz Anadolu
  1. GALERİ
  2. Son Eklenenler
  3. Beşiktaş
  4. Fenerbahçe
  5. Galatasaray
  6. Trabzonspor
  7. Futbol
  8. Basketbol
  9. Genel
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
Haberler Galatasaray Galatasaray move for Ademola Lookman: January transfer plan clarified

Galatasaray move for Ademola Lookman: January transfer plan clarified

Galatasaray’s interest in Ademola Lookman is creating anticipation ahead of the winter window, while the player’s situation at Atalanta draws attention. Here are the details...

Galatasaray Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 13 Kasım 2025 Perşembe 09:36
Son dakika spor haberlerinden haberdar olmak için
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
Abone Ol
Galatasaray move for Ademola Lookman: January transfer plan clarified

In recent years, Galatasaray has made waves across Europe with the signings of world-renowned stars, and the club is now pursuing another big name. Ahead of the January winter transfer window, excitement has grown as Atalanta's left winger Ademola Lookman has been linked with the Turkish giants. Fans have already started sharing special posts on social media about the Nigerian footballer. It is claimed that Lookman is considering leaving Atalanta despite the recent managerial change. The strongest reference point regarding the 28-year-old winger is Victor Osimhen. Just as Galatasaray succeeded in signing Osimhen, the fact that both players are Nigerian has raised hopes. Reports suggest that Lookman's friendship with Osimhen from the Nigeria national team increases the likelihood of a transfer. It is believed that Osimhen's success at Galatasaray and the club's recent history of signing world-class stars could help convince Lookman. Significant developments are expected in January.

A SIMILAR ROADMAP

Ademola Lookman's contract with the Italian club Atalanta runs until June 2027. Galatasaray plans to take action in January and is reportedly preparing a loan offer for Lookman. It is claimed that the club will follow a similar roadmap to the one used during the Victor Osimhen transfer.

MANAGERIAL CHANGE AT ATALANTA

Ademola Lookman, closely followed by Galatasaray, has seen a managerial change at Atalanta. The Italian club parted ways with Ivan Juric, with whom Lookman was said to have experienced problems and disagreements. Raffaele Palladino has taken over the team. How this coaching change will affect Lookman's situation will be monitored closely.

Galatasaray'da Lookman gelişmesi! Osimhen detayı...
REKLAM - Türk Telekom
DİĞER
Ufuk Kaplan anlattı: Aşk-ı Memnu'dan sonra o kadar çok hizmetçi rolü için teklif aldım ki...
İmamoğlu rüşvet timini Boğaz'a gönderdi! Ünlü markaları haraca bağladı
Hollandalı yıldız G.Saray'a teklif edildi!
G.Saray'da Afrika Kupası krizi!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
1
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Azerbaycan-İzlanda maçı ne zaman? Azerbaycan-İzlanda maçı ne zaman? 09:04
Rafa Silva futbolu bırakıyor mu? Rafa Silva futbolu bırakıyor mu? 08:36
Rafa Silva Beşiktaş'tan ayrılacak mı? Rafa Silva Beşiktaş'tan ayrılacak mı? 07:42
Bugünkü maçlar ve yayın bilgileri! Bugünkü maçlar ve yayın bilgileri! 07:16
Szymanski'ye Bundesliga kancası! Szymanski'ye Bundesliga kancası! 01:34
Rafa Silva'dan şok eden karar! Rafa Silva'dan şok eden karar! 01:24
Daha Eski
F.Bahçe'den hücuma sürpriz hamle! F.Bahçe'den hücuma sürpriz hamle! 01:14
Szymanski'ye Bundesliga kancası! Szymanski'ye Bundesliga kancası! 01:05
Süper Kupa tarihleri ve oynanacak şehirleri belli oldu! Süper Kupa tarihleri ve oynanacak şehirleri belli oldu! 00:32
Kroos'tan flaş Arda Güler sözleri! Kroos'tan flaş Arda Güler sözleri! 00:32
TFF'den bahis soruşturması hakkında yeni açıklama! TFF'den bahis soruşturması hakkında yeni açıklama! 00:32
Tedesco'nun ilk 11'i netleşti! Tedesco'nun ilk 11'i netleşti! 00:32