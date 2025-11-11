A giant club eyes Icardi at Galatasaray! They want to get him for free

Following their 1-0 away loss to Kocaelispor in week 12 of the Trendyol Super League, the repercussions continue for Galatasaray. After the team suffered its first league defeat, head coach Okan Buruk's 4-4-2 formation choice and Mauro Icardi's performance drew criticism from fans. With Icardi's contract set to expire at the end of the season, Italian clubs have started to take an interest in him.

According to a report from the Italian outlet Contro Calcio, AC Milan has set its sights on the 32-year-old striker, who will become a free agent at the end of the season. Head coach Allegri, dissatisfied with Santiago Gimenez's performances, reportedly believes the team needs an experienced center forward.

Besides Icardi, other names on Milan's shortlist include Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Robert Lewandowski, who is also being closely followed by Fenerbahçe