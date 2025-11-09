CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
Haberler Galatasaray Galatasaray hit the jackpot with Nicolo Zaniolo! Udinese ready to make a move

Galatasaray hit the jackpot with Nicolo Zaniolo! Udinese ready to make a move

After impressing in Serie A, Nicolo Zaniolo has caught Udinese’s attention once again. The Italian club is reportedly preparing to negotiate with Galatasaray to make his transfer permanent.

Galatasaray Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 09 Kasım 2025 Pazar 10:00
Galatasaray hit the jackpot with Nicolo Zaniolo! Udinese ready to make a move

Galatasaray continue their incredible form both in the Trendyol Süper Lig and the UEFA Champions League, remaining unbeaten in domestic competition and bouncing back strongly in Europe with three consecutive wins after their early loss to Frankfurt. Their latest 3–0 victory over Ajax has further boosted the team's confidence under coach Okan Buruk.

While dominating on the pitch, the Istanbul giants are also busy planning for the January transfer window — and one of their loanees is making headlines in Italy.

UDINESE READY TO OPEN TALKS

According to Takvim, Udinese are preparing to start negotiations with Galatasaray to sign Nicolo Zaniolo on a permanent deal. The 26-year-old midfielder, who joined the Italian club on loan during the summer, has been in excellent form in recent weeks, becoming one of Serie A's standout performers.

Zaniolo has scored 3 goals in his last 4 matches, earning a spot in the Serie A Team of the Week. So far this season, he has netted 4 goals in 9 appearances, marking an impressive comeback after leaving Turkey in search of more playing time.

TWO-OPTION CLAUSE IN THE LOAN DEAL

Udinese signed Zaniolo on a €2.5 million loan deal that includes two separate buy-out clauses. If they choose to purchase 50% of his rights, they will pay Galatasaray €5 million. However, to acquire the full ownership, the fee rises to €10 million.

Zaniolo remains under contract with Galatasaray until 2027, and according to Transfermarkt, his current market value stands at €12 million.

Anasayfa
