Galatasaray 0-0 Trabzonspor | Full-Time Result (Highlights)

In the 11th week of the Trendyol Süper Lig, league leaders Galatasaray faced their closest rivals Trabzonspor at RAMS Park. After a fiercely contested 90 minutes, neither side managed to find the net, and the match ended in a goalless draw with both teams sharing the points. Here are the details...

Giriş Tarihi: 02 Kasım 2025 Pazar 11:14
In the 11th week of the Trendyol Süper Lig, league leaders Galatasaray faced their closest rivals Trabzonspor at RAMS Park. After a fiercely contested 90 minutes, neither side managed to find the net, and the match ended in a goalless draw with both teams settling for a point. Galatasaray had two goals ruled out for offside — one by Torreira in the 36th minute and another by Sane in the 77th.

SHOCK INJURY FOR TRABZONSPOR

Trabzonspor's Stefan Savić was forced off in the 50th minute due to injury. In stoppage time (90+2), Benjamin Bouchouari received a red card, leaving the visitors with ten men.

FİRST GOALLESS DRAW SINCE 2012

With this result, Galatasaray increased their tally to 29 points, while Trabzonspor reached 24, keeping the five-point gap between them at the top. According to Opta data, this was the first goalless draw between the two giants at Galatasaray's home ground since May 2012.

After dropping points against Beşiktaş earlier this season, Galatasaray recorded their second slip-up of the campaign. The Lions will face Kocaelispor away next week, while Trabzonspor will host Corendon Alanyaspor.

UNBEATEN HOME RUN EXTENDS TO 32 MATCHES

Galatasaray continued their remarkable home form, extending their unbeaten streak at RAMS Park to 32 matches.

Since their last home defeat — against Swiss side Young Boys in the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League play-off second leg — the Lions have gone unbeaten in 32 consecutive home games: 23 wins and 9 draws across the Süper Lig (23), UEFA Europa League (5), UEFA Champions League (2), and Turkish Cup (2).

FATİH TEKKE KEEPS HIS STARTING XI

Trabzonspor head coach Fatih Tekke fielded the same lineup that defeated Eyüpspor 2–0 in the previous league match.

The Black Sea side started with: Andre Onana, Wagner Pina, Stefan Savić, Arseniy Batagov, Mustafa Eskihellaç, Christ Oulai, Tim Folcarelli, Oleksandr Zubkov, Felipe Augusto, Ernest Muçi, and Paul Onuachu.

Substitutes included Onuralp Çevikkan, Edin Višća, Benjamin Bouchouari, Ozan Tufan, Danylo Sikan, Rayyan Baniya, Serdar Saatçı, Okay Yokuşlu, Kazeem Olaigbe, and Arif Boşluk.

MARIO LEMINA STARTS AS CENTRE-BACK

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk deployed Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina in central defense.

Having previously used him as a makeshift defender in parts of the Beşiktaş derby and the Göztepe match, Buruk started Lemina alongside Abdülkerim Bardakcı in the absence of Davinson Sánchez.

A SPECIAL MATCH FOR UĞURCAN ÇAKIR

Galatasaray goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır faced his former club Trabzonspor for the first time.

After playing the first four league matches of the season for Trabzonspor, the Turkish international joined Galatasaray in early September for a transfer fee of around €30 million.

WILFRIED SİNGO RETURNS AFTER THREE MATCHES

Ivory Coast defender Wilfried Singo returned to the squad after missing three consecutive matches due to injury.

Having been sidelined since the Beşiktaş derby in week 8, Singo rejoined full training during the week and was included in the matchday squad against Trabzonspor.

OKAN BURUK HONORED WITH A PLAQUE

Before kickoff, Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk was presented with a special plaque to commemorate his 100th Süper Lig victory in charge of the club.

Club president Dursun Özbek handed Buruk a plaque and a Galatasaray jersey with the number 100 printed on the back.

"GET WELL SOON" MESSAGE FOR LUCAS TORREIRA

Galatasaray fans displayed a "Get Well Soon" banner for Lucas Torreira, whose father recently suffered a heart attack.

The banner, featuring Torreira and his father's photo along with a Spanish message of support, was hung in the north stand by the ultrAslan supporters' group.

DRIES MERTENS WATCHES FROM THE STANDS

Former Galatasaray star Dries Mertens watched the match from the stands with his wife Katrin Kerkhofs and son Ciro.

The 38-year-old retired Belgian was presented with a No.10 jersey by club president Dursun Özbek before kickoff and received a warm ovation from the fans. Mertens and his son later joined the ultrAslan section to lead the famous "Üçlü" chant.

