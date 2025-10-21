Fredrik Bjorkan on Galatasaray: This is absolutely crazy!

Fredrik Bjorkan made noteworthy statements before the Norwegian team Bodo/Glimt prepares to face Galatasaray away in the UEFA Champions League. Bjorkan said he watched the fireworks show by Istanbul team's fans in front of the hotel where Liverpool players was staying and called it "crazy."

The comments were shared with the caption "Welcome to hell", and the 27-year-old left-back said: "We've never seen anything like this before. It will be exciting to see if the fans do the same to us."

Bjorkan then added, "At least we're aware that something like this could happen. I think we need to wear earplugs. Hopefully, we can sleep through something like this. But it might be a bit difficult."

The experienced left-back emphasised the difficulty of coming to RAMS Park as a visiting team, saying, "We've heard stories about how noisy Galatasaray's stadium is. I think we'll encounter something different than what we normally encounter."