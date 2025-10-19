Official statement revealed! Mauro Icardi and transfer...

Transfer rumors continue to occur regarding Mauro Icardi, who returned to the field this season after his injury and scored 5 goals in 8 Turkish Super League appearances.

Following claims that the Argentinian striker, whose contract expires at the end of the season, would leave Galatasaray, it was claimed that he had suitors from Saudi Arabia and South America.

An official statement came from Penarol, one of the clubs linked with the 32-year-old centre forward.

Uruguayan team's President Ignacio Ruglio stated that he was aware of the allegations, saying, "Many people who had not spoken to me for a while sent me messages to ask about this rumor."

He then said: "There are nothing. I don't know where these claims come from, but nothing surprises me anymore in the world of social media. I don't think Diego Aguirre (Penarol coach) is interested."