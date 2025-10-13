Torino is interested in Mauro Icardi

According to a report compiled by Calciomercato from the Italian newspaper La Stampa, Serie A side Torino has taken the first step for Galatasaray's star Mauro Icardi. The Turin club's management has made initial contact regarding the Argentine forward's situation and has begun to explore the groundwork for a possible transfer.

The report emphasizes that the transfer is primarily planned for the end of the season. Icardi's contract with Galatasaray expires at the end of this campaign, meaning he could become a free agent. However, due to the team's lack of form in attack, the January window is also being seriously considered as an option.

If Galatasaray wish to relieve themselves of Icardi's €6 million net salary, they could approve his sale for a modest transfer fee during the winter market. In that case, Torino would have the chance to seize the opportunity. The Argentine striker has maintained his form this season, scoring 5 goals in 7 matches.

According to La Stampa, Icardi's priority—despite interest from South American clubs—is to return to Serie A. The former Inter captain had scored 121 goals in Italy and left a lasting mark on the league.