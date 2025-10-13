Gundogan on Wirtz transfer: He is not the one to blame

İlkay Gündoğan, made a statement to the German press Bild about Liverpool's young star Florian Wirtz. İlkay Gündoğan said, "It was clear that due to the high transfer fee paid for him (€125 million), a noisy environment could quickly develop in England, but unfortunately, that's the way it works now."

"HE'S NOT THE ONE TO BLAME"

"He's not to blame for his transfer being so expensive. Still, it's understandable that a lot was expected of him. However, I've read that across all competitions, no player in the Premier League creates more chances than Florian. I wish the analysis here was more in-depth and didn't focus solely on goals and assists."

"THEY DONT UNDERSTAND FOOTBALL"

"It's a huge exaggeration to say that Florian Wirtz is already a failed signing. Those who don't see Wirtz's extraordinary quality simply don't understand football very well. I'm sure the goals and assists will come very soon."

"THIS WILL BE EXTREMELY IMPORTANT"

"I see Florian Wirtz as someone who will overcome this stage with his immense talent. This will also be extremely important for the German national team. I have no doubt about that; I think it's just a matter of time."