Haberler Galatasaray Special clause between Galatasaray and Napoli shocks Milan! Osimhen transfer called off

Special clause between Galatasaray and Napoli shocks Milan! Osimhen transfer called off

AC Milan made an official move to sign Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen this January, but a hidden clause from Napoli completely derailed the deal. The Rossoneri’s transfer operation has been shelved.

Giriş Tarihi: 11 Ekim 2025 Cumartesi 15:40 Güncelleme Tarihi: 11 Ekim 2025 Cumartesi 15:41
Special clause between Galatasaray and Napoli shocks Milan! Osimhen transfer called off

AC Milan's plans to bring Victor Osimhen back to Italy have hit an unexpected wall. The Nigerian striker, now playing for Galatasaray, was among Milan's top transfer targets for the upcoming January window — until a surprising clause emerged during negotiations.

According to renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his official YouTube channel, Milan began formal talks to sign Osimhen. However, during these discussions, club executives were reportedly stunned by a restrictive clause in the agreement between Galatasaray and Napoli.

"NO SERIE A RETURN" CLAUSE REVEALED

Romano reports that Napoli inserted a special clause in their deal with Galatasaray stating that Osimhen cannot be transferred to any Serie A club for two seasons following his move to Turkey.

This restriction was reportedly Napoli's deliberate move to prevent Osimhen from joining a direct domestic rival. The club wanted to ensure the Nigerian forward wouldn't return to Italy's top flight — particularly not to face them in a rival shirt.

MILAN'S BIG PLANS COLLAPSE

The revelation left Milan's management frustrated. For months, the Rossoneri had been preparing to make a "statement signing" — a marquee addition to excite fans and strengthen their attack. Osimhen, one of Europe's most prolific goal scorers, was seen as the perfect candidate.

