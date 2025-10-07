Unbelievable transfer fee for Singo! Set to make Turkish football history

Galatasaray, who signed Wilfried Singo from French Ligue 1 side Monaco for a hefty €30.7 million transfer fee during the summer transfer window, is reportedly aiming to generate significant revenue from the player, particularly following his standout performance in the 1-0 victory over Liverpool. Meanwhile, the release clause in Singo's contract has been revealed. According to Milliyet, Singo's contract includes a €60 million release clause for the first year and €55 million for the second year, with agents considering such a sale feasible. If the Ivorian defender leaves Galatasaray for these amounts, he will go down in history as the most expensive transfer in Turkish football.
Son dakika spor haberlerinden haberdar olmak için
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
DİĞER