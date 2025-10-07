Unbelievable transfer fee for Singo! Set to make Turkish football history

Galatasaray, who signed Wilfried Singo from French Ligue 1 side Monaco for a hefty €30.7 million transfer fee during the summer transfer window, is reportedly aiming to generate significant revenue from the player, particularly following his standout performance in the 1-0 victory over Liverpool. Meanwhile, the release clause in Singo's contract has been revealed. According to Milliyet, Singo's contract includes a €60 million release clause for the first year and €55 million for the second year, with agents considering such a sale feasible. If the Ivorian defender leaves Galatasaray for these amounts, he will go down in history as the most expensive transfer in Turkish football.