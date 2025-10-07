CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galatasaray Unbelievable transfer fee for Singo! Set to make Turkish football history

Galatasaray’s Wilfried Singo, signed from Monaco at the start of the season, has captured attention with his performances in the yellow-and-red jersey. A key player for manager Okan Buruk, details of the Ivorian player’s contract clause have now surfaced. Here are the details...

Galatasaray Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 07 Ekim 2025 Salı 12:33 Güncelleme Tarihi: 07 Ekim 2025 Salı 12:34
Galatasaray, who signed Wilfried Singo from French Ligue 1 side Monaco for a hefty €30.7 million transfer fee during the summer transfer window, is reportedly aiming to generate significant revenue from the player, particularly following his standout performance in the 1-0 victory over Liverpool. Meanwhile, the release clause in Singo's contract has been revealed. According to Milliyet, Singo's contract includes a €60 million release clause for the first year and €55 million for the second year, with agents considering such a sale feasible. If the Ivorian defender leaves Galatasaray for these amounts, he will go down in history as the most expensive transfer in Turkish football.

Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
