Shocking development at Monaco: Adi Hütter era nears its end!

Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
A managerial change is on the cards at Monaco, which Galatasaray will face in the Champions League. According to the French press, Adi Hütter is parting ways, with former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic taking his place. Here are the details...

Galatasaray Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 06 Ekim 2025 Pazartesi 13:53 Güncelleme Tarihi: 06 Ekim 2025 Pazartesi 14:18
Monaco, Galatasaray's opponent in the UEFA Champions League, is reportedly preparing for a managerial change. According to reports from the French outlet L'Équipe, the club has decided to part ways with head coach Adi Hütter following a 2-2 draw against Nice in Ligue 1 Week 7.

The same report states that Monaco has already set its sights on Edin Terzic, the former Borussia Dortmund manager, as Hütter's replacement. The French side is said to have initiated contact with the German coach—who was previously linked with Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe—and an official agreement could be finalized soon.

Terzic most recently managed Borussia Dortmund, parting ways with the Bundesliga club in the summer of 2024.

After seven league matches, Monaco sits 5th in Ligue 1 with 13 points. The French club will host Galatasaray at Stade Louis II on December 9 at 23:00, in what promises to be a decisive clash in the Champions League Group Stage.

