Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has given striking remarks about his rivalry with Jose Mourinho in an interview with the British press. Here are Buruk's statements…

Galatasaray’s Okan Buruk makes Mourinho admission: I was like a player, I overdid it a bit!

As Galatasaray prepare to face English giants Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League, head coach Okan Buruk spoke exclusively to The Athletic. The successful manager discussed both the club's ambitions and his experiences against Jose Mourinho, who was in charge of Fenerbahçe last season.

"WE ARE GALATASARAY, WE MUST WIN EVERY MATCH"

Sharing his motivation in the title race, Buruk said: "Last year we became champions with two games to spare, but we played those matches like finals. Galatasaray never says 'enough.' We are Galatasaray, we must win every game."

UEFA CUP REMINDER

Buruk also recalled the club's historic 2000 UEFA Cup triumph: "As a player, winning that cup was very important. In those years, we won four Turkish Cups in a row, and then the UEFA Cup came. Now we are in a similar position. We're aiming for our fourth consecutive league title and success in Europe. That is our biggest dream this year."

MOURINHO RIVALRY AND CONFESSION

On last season's much-discussed rivalry with Mourinho, Buruk explained: "Last year it was a great battle against Mourinho. Normally Galatasaray compete against Fenerbahçe or Manchester City. But as a coach, I wanted to create something special too. In the end, we were better than him. We beat them twice on their own ground and won the championship."

Buruk also recalled a tense moment: "I was like a player, I fell down and overdid it a bit. I didn't expect that from him. I was shaking hands with referees, celebrating our victory, and he came up to me. Normally we would shake hands after the match, but it turned into a different scene."

CRITICISM OF MOURINHO

Buruk suggested that the Portuguese coach is no longer at his sharpest: "He doesn't see football the way he used to. He has never changed his style. Of course, he's an important figure with great charisma, but as coaches, we must keep improving ourselves. Maybe his problem is that he hasn't developed."

"I WANT TO WORK ABROAD"

The Galatasaray boss also spoke about his career plans, pointing to the Premier League as a future goal: "Being in the Champions League is very important for both me and Galatasaray. I also want to work outside Turkey. The Premier League is the peak for managers, a great arena of competition. But for me, the most valuable thing is to be in charge of Galatasaray. I joined the youth academy at 11, now I'm 51 and the head coach. This is my club, and it's a huge honor to be here."

