Haberler Galatasaray Okan Buruk announced: Will Osimhen play against Liverpool?

Galatasaray news: The uncertainty continues that Victor Osimhen playing against Liverpool for Galatasaray. Okan Buruk announed the topic after Nigerian footballer plays against the match of Corendon Alanyaspor for 10 minutes. Here are the details...

Galatasaray Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 28 Eylül 2025 Pazar 14:24
Okan Buruk has put an end to the uncertainty surrounding Victor Osimhen ahead of Galatasaray's second-leg Champions League match against Liverpool.

The manager of Galatasaray explained the Osimhen's situation to Nigerian press(via All Nigeria Soccer) after Corendon Alanyaspor match: We wanted to play him for 10 minutes. We wanted him to feel the pain. It is important the feeling this pain. He is not ready for %100 physically. He was not to do a train with us after he turned national team."

The Turkish coach speaking about the Liverpool match, "We will thinking the next match after we consider about his physical situation and pain. I especially inclueded him in the match, I asked him play for us for 10 minutes and I asked him give us contribution." said.

