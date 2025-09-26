Galatasaray signs a new contract with Baris Alper Yilmaz

The 25-year-old left winger had received a lucrative offer of 10 million euros per year from Saudi Arabian side NEOM. However, Galatasaray's board set his transfer fee at 50 million euros, preventing the move. In protest, the player even refused to attend training sessions.

Now, both sides have reached an agreement. The club improved the financial terms of his deal. According to Sabah, Baris Alper was invited to the club a few days ago and signed a new contract after receiving a raise of more than 100 percent. His guaranteed salary was increased from 100 million TL to 200 million TL, making him the highest-paid local player in the squad. The deal also includes performance-based bonuses worth up to 100 million TL.

20-Goal Contribution Clause

If Baris Alper reaches a set number of appearances and contributes to 20 goals, he will activate his bonus. European scouts are expected to watch the experienced winger on September 30, when Galatasaray face Liverpool in the Champions League.

New offers for Baris Alper are almost certain to arrive during the winter transfer window. This season, he has made 5 official appearances for Galatasaray, playing a total of 368 minutes, scoring 3 goals and providing 3 assists.