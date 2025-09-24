CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
  1. FOTOMAÇ TV
    1. Beşiktaş
    2. Fenerbahçe
    3. Galatasaray
    4. Trabzonspor
    5. Futbol
    6. Basketbol
    7. Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
    8. DİZİ
    9. Diğer Sporlar
  2. TV YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber
    2. A Spor
    3. A News
    4. ATV
    5. A2TV
    6. Apara
  3. RADYO YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber Radyo
    2. A Spor Radyo
    3. A News Radio
    4. Radyo Turkuvaz
    5. Turkuvaz Romantik
    6. Turkuvaz Efsane
    7. Vav Radyo
    8. Radyo Soft
    9. Radyo Energy
    10. Turkuvaz Anadolu
  1. GALERİ
  2. Son Eklenenler
  3. Beşiktaş
  4. Fenerbahçe
  5. Galatasaray
  6. Trabzonspor
  7. Futbol
  8. Basketbol
  9. Genel
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
Haberler Galatasaray Galatasaray eye Basel’s Jonas Adjetey

Galatasaray eye Basel’s Jonas Adjetey

Galatasaray, who remain unbeaten in the Turkish Super Lig, have already started planning for the upcoming January transfer period. The yellow-reds have set their sights on Basel’s young centre-back Jonas Adjetey.

Galatasaray Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 24 Eylül 2025 Çarşamba 16:05
Son dakika spor haberlerinden haberdar olmak için
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
Abone Ol
Galatasaray eye Basel’s Jonas Adjetey

Galatasaray are stepping up their transfer research ahead of the January window as they look to strengthen their squad. A fresh claim has now emerged regarding the yellow-reds' search for a central defender.

According to a report compiled by Fotomac from the Swiss press, Galatasaray have reignited their interest in Basel's young centre-back Jonas Adjetey, who was also linked with the club during the summer. The 21-year-old defender's name has once again been associated with the Turkish giants.

Africa Foot previously reported that Galatasaray tabled a €10 million bid to Basel in the summer transfer window and offered the Ghanaian player a five-year contract. However, no agreement was reached and the move collapsed.

It is now suggested that Galatasaray could make a fresh attempt in January.

This season, Adjetey has featured in seven official matches for Basel, accumulating 587 minutes of playing time. Known for his physical strength, aerial dominance, and defensive resilience, the Ghanaian has established himself as one of the key figures in the Swiss side.

Icardi-Wanda davasında sular durulmuyor!
G.Saray'dan genç stoper hamlesi!
DİĞER
Arka Sokaklar'da Gamze Özçelik'in annesiydi... Yeşilçam yıldızı Alev Oraloğlu bakın aslında kim çıktı!
CHP İstanbul Kongresi için mahkeme "dur" dedi! YSK "Devam" kararı verdi... Tebliğ için giden heyete müdahale
İsrail kulüplerine şehre giriş yasaklandı!
Udinese'de Nicolo Zaniolo gelişmesi! Transfer...
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
5
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
G.Saray'da Alanyaspor mesaisi sürdü G.Saray'da Alanyaspor mesaisi sürdü 16:45
Trabzonspor’da Mustafa Eskihellaç sezona iyi başladı! Trabzonspor’da Mustafa Eskihellaç sezona iyi başladı! 16:36
Bandırma'ya evinde şok skor! Bandırma'ya evinde şok skor! 16:32
Yusuf Şimşek'ten açıklama Yusuf Şimşek'ten açıklama 16:20
Bucaspor'da Tolga Doğantez dönemi Bucaspor'da Tolga Doğantez dönemi 16:11
Karşıyaka'da prim dopingi Karşıyaka'da prim dopingi 16:01
Daha Eski
Elazığspor maçta seyircisiz Elazığspor maçta seyircisiz 15:48
Malmö FF-Ludogorets maçı ne zaman? Malmö FF-Ludogorets maçı ne zaman? 15:46
Milli sporcular kışa hazırlandı Milli sporcular kışa hazırlandı 15:39
Mehmet Kırık'tan spor başarısı Mehmet Kırık'tan spor başarısı 15:27
Kayserispor-Beşiktaş maçı detayları! Kayserispor-Beşiktaş maçı detayları! 15:20
A Milli Erkek Ragbi Takımı Avrupa Konferansı'nda! A Milli Erkek Ragbi Takımı Avrupa Konferansı'nda! 15:18