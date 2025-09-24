Galatasaray eye Basel’s Jonas Adjetey

Galatasaray are stepping up their transfer research ahead of the January window as they look to strengthen their squad. A fresh claim has now emerged regarding the yellow-reds' search for a central defender.

According to a report compiled by Fotomac from the Swiss press, Galatasaray have reignited their interest in Basel's young centre-back Jonas Adjetey, who was also linked with the club during the summer. The 21-year-old defender's name has once again been associated with the Turkish giants.

Africa Foot previously reported that Galatasaray tabled a €10 million bid to Basel in the summer transfer window and offered the Ghanaian player a five-year contract. However, no agreement was reached and the move collapsed.

It is now suggested that Galatasaray could make a fresh attempt in January.

This season, Adjetey has featured in seven official matches for Basel, accumulating 587 minutes of playing time. Known for his physical strength, aerial dominance, and defensive resilience, the Ghanaian has established himself as one of the key figures in the Swiss side.