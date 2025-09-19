Sane made history

Leroy Sane continued his scoring contributions for Galatasaray against Eintracht Frankfurt. Previously, while playing for Bayern Munich in Germany, Sane had delivered a performance of 4 goals and 4 assists against Frankfurt, and he has maintained this form at Galatasaray. The German footballer provided the assist for Yunus Akgün's goal against Eintracht Frankfurt in the 8th minute. Leroy Sane has become the first player in Champions League history to have worn the jersey of more than 4 teams and provided a goal contribution in his very first match played for each of them.