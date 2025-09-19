CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galatasaray Sane made history

Leroy Sane made history in the Champions League. With an assist, Sane became the sole player to have played for more than 4 teams in the competition and contributed to a score (goal or assist) in his debut match for each of them.

Galatasaray Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 19 Eylül 2025 Cuma 10:38



Leroy Sane continued his scoring contributions for Galatasaray against Eintracht Frankfurt. Previously, while playing for Bayern Munich in Germany, Sane had delivered a performance of 4 goals and 4 assists against Frankfurt, and he has maintained this form at Galatasaray. The German footballer provided the assist for Yunus Akgün's goal against Eintracht Frankfurt in the 8th minute. Leroy Sane has become the first player in Champions League history to have worn the jersey of more than 4 teams and provided a goal contribution in his very first match played for each of them.

