Adjetey surprise

Galatasaray, who has added significant stars to their squad, will focus on opportunistic transfers until Friday, September 12th. A surprise name has emerged for the Lions, who are looking for another reinforcement for their defense before the summer transfer window closes.

ADDED TO THE LIST

Galatasaray has added 21-year-old young center-back Jonas Adjetey, who plays for Swiss side Basel, to their list. Work has quickly begun for the Ghanaian footballer, whose contract with Basel will expire in June 2028.