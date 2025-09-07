CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
Adjetey surprise

Adjetey surprise

Galatasaray, seeking a new defender, has added 21-year-old center-back Jonas Adjetey, who plays for Basel, to their transfer list.

Galatasaray Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 07 Eylül 2025 Pazar 11:56
Adjetey surprise

Galatasaray, who has added significant stars to their squad, will focus on opportunistic transfers until Friday, September 12th. A surprise name has emerged for the Lions, who are looking for another reinforcement for their defense before the summer transfer window closes.

ADDED TO THE LIST

Galatasaray has added 21-year-old young center-back Jonas Adjetey, who plays for Swiss side Basel, to their list. Work has quickly begun for the Ghanaian footballer, whose contract with Basel will expire in June 2028.

Anasayfa
