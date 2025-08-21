Galatasaray's Yves Bissouma move

Galatasaray, set to compete in the Champions League, continues its efforts to strengthen its midfield. In contact with several prominent names, the Yellow-Reds have recently added Yves Bissouma from Tottenham to their agenda. Galatasaray's transfer committee, which has contacted the English club regarding the 28-year-old Malian player, will make its official offer within a few days. According to news reports in the English press, Galatasaray has decided to spend 25 million euros. Manager Gardi will also be present during the transfer negotiations for the Malian midfielder, who is also on Fenerbahçe's transfer list. It is also rumored that coach Okan Buruk will have a video call with the player, who is not considered part of Tottenham's plans.

LEFT OUT OF SQUAD

Yves Bissouma was not included in the squad for the Burnley match by Tottenham manager Thomas Frank. The Dane does not want to see the player in the squad.