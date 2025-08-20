Calhanoglu is Galatasaray's target

Narrowing their circle in defense and goalkeeper transfers, Galatasaray aim to reach a happy ending as soon as possible. After these two reinforcements, it will be the turn of a midfield transfer. The Galatasaray management, in contact with numerous names for this position, could not reach the expected level with Ilkay Gundogan and continues its negotiations. Hakan Calhanoglu's name, which was put on the back burner due to the Osimhen transfer, has been brought back to the table. The transfer fees to be obtained from players leaving the team also played a role in this.

GALATASARAY ALLOCATED 15 MILLION

The management, which tested Inter's pulse for Pavard but then turned to other names, will make a loan offer for Hakan with a mandatory purchase option. Galatasaray, who will once again increase their bid to the 15 million Euro level, will try to persuade Inter by leveraging the player's desire to wear the club's jersey. Hakan, whose relationship with Inter soured due to previous transfer talks, is more than willing to wear the Galatasaray jersey. If the Italian club agrees to the 15 million allocated for Hakan, official steps will be taken as soon as possible.