CANLI SKOR ANA SAYFA
  1. FOTOMAÇ TV
    1. Beşiktaş
    2. Fenerbahçe
    3. Galatasaray
    4. Trabzonspor
    5. Futbol
    6. Basketbol
    7. Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
    8. DİZİ
    9. Diğer Sporlar
  2. TV YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber
    2. A Spor
    3. A News
    4. ATV
    5. A2TV
    6. Apara
  3. RADYO YAYINLARI
    1. A Haber Radyo
    2. A Spor Radyo
    3. A News Radio
    4. Radyo Turkuvaz
    5. Turkuvaz Romantik
    6. Turkuvaz Efsane
    7. Vav Radyo
    8. Radyo Soft
    9. Radyo Energy
    10. Turkuvaz Anadolu
  1. GALERİ
  2. Son Eklenenler
  3. Beşiktaş
  4. Fenerbahçe
  5. Galatasaray
  6. Trabzonspor
  7. Futbol
  8. Basketbol
  9. Genel
Ziraat Türkiye Kupası
Haberler Galatasaray Calhanoglu is Galatasaray's target

Calhanoglu is Galatasaray's target

Galatasaray, aiming to acquire a Champions League-level player for their midfield, has once again turned its attention to National Team Captain Hakan Calhanoglu, who currently plays for Inter.

Galatasaray Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 20 Ağustos 2025 Çarşamba 14:57
Son dakika spor haberlerinden haberdar olmak için
Google News fotomac.com.tr'ye abone olun.
Abone Ol
Calhanoglu is Galatasaray's target

Narrowing their circle in defense and goalkeeper transfers, Galatasaray aim to reach a happy ending as soon as possible. After these two reinforcements, it will be the turn of a midfield transfer. The Galatasaray management, in contact with numerous names for this position, could not reach the expected level with Ilkay Gundogan and continues its negotiations. Hakan Calhanoglu's name, which was put on the back burner due to the Osimhen transfer, has been brought back to the table. The transfer fees to be obtained from players leaving the team also played a role in this.

GALATASARAY ALLOCATED 15 MILLION

The management, which tested Inter's pulse for Pavard but then turned to other names, will make a loan offer for Hakan with a mandatory purchase option. Galatasaray, who will once again increase their bid to the 15 million Euro level, will try to persuade Inter by leveraging the player's desire to wear the club's jersey. Hakan, whose relationship with Inter soured due to previous transfer talks, is more than willing to wear the Galatasaray jersey. If the Italian club agrees to the 15 million allocated for Hakan, official steps will be taken as soon as possible.

G.Saray'da Hakan defteri kapanmadı!
Talisca'dan transfer iddialarına yanıt!
DİĞER
MAÇ PROGRAMI 20 AĞUSTOS 2025: Bugün hangi maçlar var, kimin maçı var, saat kaçta ve hangi kanalda?
Başkan Erdoğan Hollanda Başbakan'ı Dick Schoof ile görüştü! İşte masadaki konular | İsrail'in Gazze'deki askeri ablukasına tepki
F.Bahçe ve G.Saray'ın radarındaydı! İmzayı atıyor
City'den tepki: G.Saray bizi manipüle ediyor!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
1
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
G.Saray, Nelsson ile davalık olabilir! G.Saray, Nelsson ile davalık olabilir! 15:25
F.Bahçe ve G.Saray'ın radarındaydı! İmzayı atıyor F.Bahçe ve G.Saray'ın radarındaydı! İmzayı atıyor 14:58
Fenerbahçe-Benfica maçı öncesi son notlar! Fenerbahçe-Benfica maçı öncesi son notlar! 14:53
Celtic-Kairat maçı ne zaman? Celtic-Kairat maçı ne zaman? 14:05
Bodo/Glimt-Sturm Graz maçı detayları Bodo/Glimt-Sturm Graz maçı detayları 13:29
City'den tepki: G.Saray bizi manipüle ediyor! City'den tepki: G.Saray bizi manipüle ediyor! 13:28
Daha Eski
Fenerbahçe-Benfica maçı öncesi son notlar! Fenerbahçe-Benfica maçı öncesi son notlar! 13:00
Basketbol Süper Ligi'nde fikstür belli oldu! Basketbol Süper Ligi'nde fikstür belli oldu! 12:42
F.Bahçe'nin yeni transferinden müthiş gol! F.Bahçe'nin yeni transferinden müthiş gol! 12:39
"Ben orta sahanın Osimhen'iyim" "Ben orta sahanın Osimhen'iyim" 12:31
Kenan Yıldız: Günahın bana yazılır Kenan Yıldız: Günahın bana yazılır 12:11
G.Saray'da Akanji gelişmesi! G.Saray'da Akanji gelişmesi! 12:01