Argentine forward Mauro Icardi transferred to Galatasaray

Galatasaray transferred Argentine forward Mauro Icardi from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Friday.

"Mauro Icardi transferred to Galatasaray. After being loaned out to Galatasaray for the 2022-2023 season, Mauro Icardi is joining the Turkish club on a permanent deal," PSG said in a statement and wished him the best for the rest of his career.

Icardi, 30, arrived at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport late Friday as fans welcomed him and cheered his name.

The former PSG forward greeted Turkish fans and said he is "very happy" to be at Galatasaray again.

Icardi said he is now at Türkiye's "greatest club" and hopes to score many goals this season.

Earlier Friday, Galatasaray wrote on Twitter that they started "formal talks" with Icardi and PSG.

Icardi spent the 2022-23 season at Galatasaray on loan and scored 23 goals in 26 appearances, winning the Turkish Super Lig title.

He became a fan favorite for his goal-scoring skills with the Istanbul team.

