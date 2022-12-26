Haberler Galatasaray Galatasaray top Turkish Super Lig after home win

Galatasaray top Turkish Super Lig after home win

A Bafetimbi Gomis-led Galatasaray topped the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig on Sunday after a 2-1 home win against Istanbulspor.

Galatasaray Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 26 Aralık 2022 Pazartesi 11:05
Galatasaray top Turkish Super Lig after home win

A Bafetimbi Gomis-led Galatasaray topped the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig on Sunday after a 2-1 home win against Istanbulspor.

Veteran French forward Gomis scored two headers in the first half at Nef Stadium.

The visitors narrowed the gap to one after Turkish defender Mehmet Yesil's header beat Galatasaray goalkeeper Okan Kocuk in the 82nd minute.

Near the end of the match, Istanbulspor's Emir Kaan Gultekin missed a chance in a one-on-one as Galatasaray barely won the match.

In 14 matches, leaders Galatasaray have 30 points to oust archrivals Fenerbahce, who have 29 points.

Fenerbahce moved down to second spot after Galatasaray's win.

Istanbulspor are still in the relegation zone with eight points.

Earlier Sunday, Besiktas drew with Gaziantep FK 1-1 in an away match.

Seventh-place Besiktas have 23 points in the league table.

Mid-table Gaziantep FK collected 17 points.

DİĞER
2022'ye en cesur anlarıyla veda etti! Hadise'nin iç çamaşırlı ve bikinili pozları ortalığı yıktı...
Yeni evli genç kadın 2 ayda cehennemi yaşadı: Dehşetin izlerini vücudunda taşıyor!
Jesus'tan derbi sonrası uyarı! "Gereksiz hareketler..."
Beşiktaşlı Dele Alli gündem oldu! '3. Lig takımına...'
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Aslan Gomis'le turladı!
G.Saray Keçiörengücü maçında inanılmaz pozisyon!
2023 EMEKLİ MAAŞ ZAMMI NE KADAR OLACAK?
MPİ yılbaşı ikramiyesi ve tam, yarım, çeyrek bilet fiyatları!
Bu sene Milli Piyango büyük ikramiye ne kadar?
6
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Everton - Wolverhampton maçı saat kaçta? Everton - Wolverhampton maçı saat kaçta? 11:50
F.Bahçe'de İsmail gelişmesi! Hatayspor maçında... F.Bahçe'de İsmail gelişmesi! Hatayspor maçında... 11:47
Crystal Palace - Fulham maçı saat kaçta? Crystal Palace - Fulham maçı saat kaçta? 11:47
Brentford - Tottenham maçı saat kaçta? Brentford - Tottenham maçı saat kaçta? 11:44
Celtics zorlu rakibi Bucks'ı geçti! Celtics zorlu rakibi Bucks'ı geçti! 11:40
Göztepe - Bodrumspor maçı saat kaçta? Göztepe - Bodrumspor maçı saat kaçta? 11:20
Daha Eski
Özer Hurmacı futbola dönüyor! Yeni takımı... Özer Hurmacı futbola dönüyor! Yeni takımı... 11:17
Altınordu - Rizespor maçı saat kaçta? Altınordu - Rizespor maçı saat kaçta? 11:15
Ozan için istenen rakam belli oldu! Beşiktaş... Ozan için istenen rakam belli oldu! Beşiktaş... 11:15
Altay skoru tutamıyor Altay skoru tutamıyor 11:05
Beşiktaşlı Dele Alli gündem oldu! '3. Lig takımına...' Beşiktaşlı Dele Alli gündem oldu! '3. Lig takımına...' 10:48
Jesus'tan derbi sonrası uyarı! "Gereksiz hareketler..." Jesus'tan derbi sonrası uyarı! "Gereksiz hareketler..." 10:18