Galatasaray are intent on signing Argentine striker Mauro Icardi from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on loan, the Istanbul football club said as they started talks on Wednesday.

Icardi, who formerly played for Sampdoria, Inter Milan, and PSG helped the Parisians clinch two Ligue 1 titles in 2020 and 2022.

He became 2015 and 2018's top scorer in the Italian Serie A when he played for Inter Milan.

The 29-year-old produced 38 goals and 10 assists in 92 matches for Inter.