Galatasaray miss chance to win against Barcelona in Europa League

Galatasaray missed a chance to win against Barcelona as the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg match ended in a goalless draw Thursday.

Barca couldn't score against the solid Lions defense despite mostly dominating the match at Camp Nou.

The good display of Galatasaray goalie Inaki Pena, who is a former Barcelona keeper and is on loan at the Lions, didn't help matters for Barca either.

The Yellow-Reds missed a few chances and then Galatasaray's Bafetimbi Gomis scored in the 78th minute, just 10 minutes after entering the match, but the referee disallowed the goal due to an offside after consulting with video assistant referee (VAR).

The second leg match will be held at Istanbul's Nef Stadium on March 17.

The 2022 Europa League final will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain on May 25.

Thursday's Results:

Sevilla-West Ham: 1-0

Rangers-Crvena zvezda: 3-0

Braga-Monaco: 2-0

Atalanta-Leverkusen: 3-2

Barcelona-Galatasaray: 0-0