Van Aanholt, Babel, Gomis seal comeback as Galatasaray beat Caykur Rizespor

Patrick van Aanholt scored twice to inspire Galatasaray to a comeback 4-2 victory over Caykur Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

Gedson Fernandes produced a stunning free-kick to give the visitors lead in the eighth minute at the NEF stadium in Istanbul.

But Galatasaray leveled the match in the 40th minute as Patrick van Aanholt netted with a long-range curler.

In the 49th minute, Caykur Rizespor took the lead again with a right-footed shot at the edge of the penalty arc from Tyler Boyd.

Ryan Babel came off the bench for the Lions to level the scores with a 70-minute penalty goal.

Van Aanhol found the net from close range to make it 3-2 in the 87th minute.

In the 98th minute, Bafetimbi Gomis' stoppage-time goal gave Galatasaray a 4-2 home win.

The away side was down to 10 men after Fabricio Santos de Jesus received a red card in the 93rd minute.

Galatasaray have increased their points to 35, sitting at 12th place, while Caykur Rizsepor remain at 19th with 23 points.

Week 27 fixtures & results:

Adana Demirspor - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 0-0

Trabzonspor - Yukatel Kayserispor: 3-2

Medipol Basaksehir - VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk: 1-2

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Besiktas: 2-3

Altay - Gaziantep FK: 3-2

Giresunspor - Goztepe: 3-1

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 5-1

Atakas Hatayspor - Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor: 5-2

Galatasaray - Caykur Rizespor: 4-2

Monday:

Kasimpasa - Fenerbahce