Galatasaray draw 1-1 with Kayserispor, extending winless Super Lig run to 6 games

Galatasaray drew 1-1 with Kayserispor in a Saturday Turkish Super Lig week 25 game.

Miguel Cardoso made it 1-0 for Kayserispor in the 69th minute at Istanbul's Nef Stadium.

Mostafa Mohamed saved the Lions from home defeat with his late equalizer in the 85th minute, and the game ended with a 1-1 draw.

The Yellow Reds' manager Domenec Torrent recently gained the dubious distinction of being the first manager in club history to go 5 games without a win.

In the Super Lig standings, Galatasaray extended their winless Super Lig run to 6 games with this result, placing the club 13th with 29 points, while Kayserispor laid claim to the number 10 spot with 35 points.

Saturday's results:

Giresunspor-Fenerbahce: 1-2

Basaksehir-Gaziantep: 2-0

Galatasaray-Kayserispor: 1-1