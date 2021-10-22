Galatasaray beat Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 in UEFA Europa League

The game started on an aggressive note as both sides fouled each other several times at Lokomotiv Stadium.

Neither side were able to score or place an on-target shot until the end of the first half.

Though the harsh play continued, several missed attempts were made by the Lions with the video assistant referee system unavailable in the second half.

The late opener came from Galatasaray forward Kerem Akturkoglu, who subbed-in in the second half, scoring in the 82nd minute.

Lokomotiv's goalie denied another attempt by Akturkoglu in the last minutes of the game, which ended 1-0.

With this victory, Galatasaray conceded no goals in its first three matches in European cups for the first time and took the Group E lead with seven points.

Results:

Fenerbahçe 2-2 Antwerp

Lazio 0-0 Marseille

Midtjylland 1-1 Red Star

Ludogorets 0-1 Braga

Betis 1-1 Leverkusen

Rapid Wien 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Rangers 2-0 Brondby

Sparta Prag 3-4 Lyon

PSV 1-2 Monaco

Sturm Graz 0-1 Real Sociedad

Napoli 3-0 Legia Warsaw

Frankfurt 3-1 Olympiacos

Lokomotiv Moscow 0-1 Galatasaray

West Ham 3-0 Genk