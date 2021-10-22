Galatasaray beat Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 in UEFA Europa League

The game started on an aggressive note as both sides fouled each other several times at Lokomotiv Stadium.
Neither side were able to score or place an on-target shot until the end of the first half.
Though the harsh play continued, several missed attempts were made by the Lions with the video assistant referee system unavailable in the second half.
The late opener came from Galatasaray forward Kerem Akturkoglu, who subbed-in in the second half, scoring in the 82nd minute.
Lokomotiv's goalie denied another attempt by Akturkoglu in the last minutes of the game, which ended 1-0.
With this victory, Galatasaray conceded no goals in its first three matches in European cups for the first time and took the Group E lead with seven points.
Results:
Fenerbahçe 2-2 Antwerp
Lazio 0-0 Marseille
Midtjylland 1-1 Red Star
Ludogorets 0-1 Braga
Betis 1-1 Leverkusen
Rapid Wien 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Rangers 2-0 Brondby
Sparta Prag 3-4 Lyon
PSV 1-2 Monaco
Sturm Graz 0-1 Real Sociedad
Napoli 3-0 Legia Warsaw
Frankfurt 3-1 Olympiacos
Lokomotiv Moscow 0-1 Galatasaray
West Ham 3-0 Genk