Galatasaray get 2-0 road victory over Genclerbirligi

Galatasaray claimed a 2-0 away win against Genclerbirligi on Sunday in a Turkish Super Lig game.

Playing in Ankara's Eryaman stadium, Galatasaray's Halil Dervisoglu fired a classy long-shot to break the deadlock in the 44th minute. The Istanbul football club doubled the gap when made a close-range finish in minute 53.

Galatasaray made it 3-0 in minute 65 but the goal was ruled out after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review.

Akbaba was the scorer but before his goal, Dutch striker , who assisted him, was found to have touched the ball with his arm.

With this victory, the second-place Galatasaray increased their points to 75 after 37 games.

Having 81 points, Besiktas edged closer to the Super Lig title with a victory against Atakas Hatayspor on Saturday, while Fenerbahce collected 73 points with a game in hand.

Week 39 results & fixtures:

Saturday:

Besiktas - Atakas Hatayspor : 7-0

Sunday:

- Caykur Rizespor: 0-1

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Fatih Karagumruk: 5-1

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Goztepe: 2-3

Genclerbirligi - Galatasaray: 2-0

Monday:

Medipol Basaksehir - MKE Ankaragucu

Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor -

Kasımpasa -

Fenerbahce - B.B Erzurumspor

Gaziantep - /p>

