Galatasaray draw with Trabzonspor with late equalizer

Trabzonspor broke the deadlock in the 76th minute in Istanbul's Turk Telekom Stadium. Galatasaray defender Christian Luyindama could not clear the ball after Trabzonspor midfielder Anastasios Bakasetas' cross from left flank. Trabzonspor's Edgar Ie fired with his right-foot to beat Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, 1-0.

Home team Galatasaray saved a point in the 96th minute as Turkish midfielder Emre Akbaba made a close range finish. Galatasaray midfielder Taylan Antalyali took a shot outside the area after a freekick organization but Trabzonspor goalie Ugurcan Cakir parried the ball.

However, Akbaba followed the rebound to score as Lions secured the draw. Third-place Galatasaray's title hopes are rapidly fading. Lions have 66 points in the Super Lig standings led by city rivals Besiktas, who bagged 72 points in 34 matches.

Galatasaray are challenging second-place Fenerbahce as the Yellow Canaries have 69 points in league table.

Trabzonspor are now in the fourth position as the Black Sea club have 60 points.