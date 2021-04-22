Haberler Galatasaray Galatasaray draw with Trabzonspor with late equalizer

Galatasaray draw with with late equalizer

Galatasaray had a 1-1 home draw against with a very late equalizer in a Wednesday Turkish Super Lig match.

Galatasaray Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 22 Nisan 2021 Perşembe 11:42
Galatasaray draw with Trabzonspor with late equalizer

broke the deadlock in the 76th minute in Istanbul's Turk Telekom Stadium. Galatasaray defender could not clear the ball after Trabzonspor midfielder ' cross from left flank. Trabzonspor's Edgar Ie fired with his right-foot to beat Galatasaray goalkeeper , 1-0.

Home team Galatasaray saved a point in the 96th minute as Turkish midfielder made a close range finish. Galatasaray midfielder Taylan Antalyali took a shot outside the area after a freekick organization but Trabzonspor goalie Ugurcan Cakir parried the ball.

However, Akbaba followed the rebound to score as secured the draw. Third-place Galatasaray's title hopes are rapidly fading. Lions have 66 points in the Super Lig standings led by city rivals Besiktas, who bagged 72 points in 34 matches.

Galatasaray are challenging second-place Fenerbahce as the Yellow Canaries have 69 points in league table.

Trabzonspor are now in the fourth position as the Black Sea club have 60 points.



SON DAKİKA