Galatasaray get home draw as Lions' title hopes fading

on Saturday disappointed fans with a 1-1 home draw in a Turkish Super Lig match against Fatih Karagumruk as the Lions' hopes for a local title are fading rapidly.

Egyptian forward scored in the ninth minute but the goal was disallowed because the Lions' Dutch forward was whistled for a handball before the goal. The referee's ruling came after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review.

Fatih Karagumruk broke the deadlock in minute 59 when Senegalese winger followed a rebound by goalkeeper after a shot by 's, giving the 1-0 edge to the visitors at .

Three minutes later, Galatasaray had a quick response when Dutch forward Ryan Babel dribbled past his opponent in the penalty area and converted on a close-range finish. Portuguese midfielder assisted making it 1-1.

Galatasaray defender was sent off after a foul in the 79th minute and the Lions was down to 10 men.

In the 86th minute, Galatasaray were awarded a penalty kick as Turkish winger Kerem Akturkoglu was brought down in the penalty area. But after a VAR review, the referee canceled the penalty.

The game ended as Fatih Karagumruk bagged the draw.

Third-place Galatasaray have 62 points in 32 matches.

The Super Lig table is led by archrivals Besiktas, who racked up 67 points. On Sunday, Besiktas will visit Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce are in the second position with 63 points.

Fenerbahce will host Gaziantep at Istanbul's Ulker Stadium on Monday.



