Galatasaray suffer shock defeat to Hatayspor

suffered a stunning 3-0 road loss to the 10-man Atakas Hataysporin a Turkish Super Lig football game on Saturday.

The home side's Senegalese forward opened the scoring in the 21st minute at .

Atakas doubled the lead when Portuguese midfielder made a classy long shot in the 29th minute.

Mame Biram Diouf netted twice to make the score 3-0 in the 72nd minute. In the 79th minute, Hataypor's Bulgarian defender Strahil Popov received a straight red card after he brought down outside the penalty box.

Following this huge victory, sixth-place Atakas Hatayspor increased their points to 49 on the matchday 32.

