Galatasaray defender Donk makes Suriname debut

defender scored on his debut for the Surinamese national football team on Wednesday.

"Ryan Makes It 2-0. Congratulations On Your First Natio [national] Goal @ryanhenkdonk," the Surinamese football body said on .

Donk, 34, was selected as the man of the match against the Cayman Islands.

won against the Cayman Islands 3-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) qualifiers on Wednesday.

The Turkish football club on Twitter congratulated Donk for his first appearance and goal for his native Suriname as well as being the man of the match. Donk has been playing for Galatasaray since 2016.

Born in Amsterdam, Donk has dual citizenship, Surinamese and Dutch.


