Haberler Galatasaray Late goal gives Caykur Rizespor win in 7-goal thriller

Late goal gives Caykur Rizespor win in 7-goal thriller

Caykur Rizespor scored a goal in stoppage time to win a seven-goal thriller against on Friday in the Turkish Super Lig game.

Galatasaray Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 20 Mart 2021 Cumartesi 09:23
Late goal gives Caykur Rizespor win in 7-goal thriller

Braian Samudio broke the deadlock with an early goal in the second minute for Caykur Rizespor . American right-back DeAndre Yedlin leveled the match in minute 14 at Istanbul's Turk Telekom stadium.

midfielder took a long-range shot for his team's second goal in minute 31 before Brazilian midfielder brought the visiting side level in the 41st minute.

C.Rizespor took the lead after the break in minute 54 when Czech forward Milan Skoda converted a penalty shot.

Trailing from the 74th minute, Tunisian defender 's own goal leveled the score.

scored the winning goal in stoppage time for the 4-3 win in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, Yedlin was shown a red card for arguing with the referee in minute 79.

C.Rizespor jumped to 12th place with 34 points and Galatasaray remained in second with 61 points.

Super Lig fixtures & results:

Friday:

Fatih Karagumruk - : 3-0

Galatasaray - Caykur Rizespor: 3-4

Saturday:

Genclerbirligi - Kasimpasa

Goztepe - /p>

Yeni Malatyaspor -

Trabzonspor - MKE Ankaragucu

Sunday:

Fraport - Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor -

Yukatel Denizlispor - Medipol Basaksehir

Besiktas - Fenerbahce



SON DAKİKA