Galatasaray grab comfortable away victory

Galatasaray's Colombian star Radamel Falcao opened the scoring near the end of the first period.

In minute 81, Henry Onyekuru, who came off the bench, doubled the gap from very close range at Kayseri's Kadir Has stadium. Nigerian forward Onyekuru once again produced a goal in minute 89, making it 3-0.

Following this victory, second-place Galatasaray boosted their points to 61 on matchday 30.

Besiktas beat Medipol Basaksehir Friday

Super Lig leaders Besiktas defeated Medipol Basaksehir on Friday 3-2 at Basaksehir's Fatih Terim Stadium. The Istanbul football side remained at the top of the league with 63 points.

Week 30 Fixtures & Results

Friday:

Medipol Basaksehir - Besiktas: 2-3

Saturday:

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Fatih Karagumruk: 1-0

Caykur Rizespor - Atakas Hatayspor: 1-0

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 4-0

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Galatasaray: 0-3

Sunday:

MKE Ankaragucu - Goztepe

Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Trabzonspor

Gaziantep - Yukatel Denizlispor

Fenerbahce - Genclerbirligi

Monday:

Kasimpasa - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor