Galatasaray grab comfortable away victory

Galatasaray shut out 3-0 Saturday in a Turkish Super League game.

Galatasaray's Colombian star Radamel Falcao opened the scoring near the end of the first period.

In minute 81, , who came off the bench, doubled the gap from very close range at Kayseri's Kadir Has stadium. Nigerian forward Onyekuru once again produced a goal in minute 89, making it 3-0.

Following this victory, second-place Galatasaray boosted their points to 61 on matchday 30.

Besiktas beat Medipol Basaksehir Friday

Super Lig leaders Besiktas defeated Medipol Basaksehir on Friday 3-2 at Basaksehir's Fatih Terim Stadium. The Istanbul football side remained at the top of the league with 63 points.

Week 30 Fixtures & Results

Friday:

Medipol Basaksehir - Besiktas: 2-3

Saturday:

- Fatih Karagumruk: 1-0

Caykur Rizespor - Atakas Hatayspor: 1-0

- Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 4-0

- Galatasaray: 0-3

Sunday:

MKE Ankaragucu - Goztepe

Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor -

Gaziantep - Yukatel Denizlispor

Fenerbahce - Genclerbirligi

Monday:

Kasimpasa - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor



