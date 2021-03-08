Haberler Galatasaray Sivasspor hold Galatasaray to 2-2 draw

hold to 2-2 draw

were held to a shocking 2-2 draw against Demir Grup at home in the Super Lig clash on .

Galatasaray Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 08 Mart 2021 Pazartesi 10:13
Sivasspor hold Galatasaray to 2-2 draw

scored the early opener in the 9th minute for the away side, but responded quickly five minutes later.

gave a 2-1 lead for at .
In the second half, converted the penalty in the 68th minute to equalize again for .

Sivasspor's Grandel was sent off after he was shown a second yellow card in the 90th minute.

Despite the constant efforts of , Sivasspor managed to defend and salvaged a point.

Having collected 58 points in 28 matches, Galatasaray dropped critical two points in the title race as they are now two points behind the leaders Besiktas.

Sivasspor are in 11th place with 34 points.



SON DAKİKA