Galatasaray beat Alanyaspor to remain atop of Super Lig

In the 18th minute, Emre Kilinc scored the winning goal from close range at Antalya's Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium.

With six spectacular saves, Galatasaray goalie Fernando Muslera produced his most saves in this game for this season, including four saves in the last ten minutes.

Following this win, the Lions are atop of the standings with 54 points, while Aytemiz Alanyaspor are placed fifth with 42 points.

Friday & Saturday results in Turkish top-tier football league:

Medipol Basaksehir - Trabzonspor: 0-1

Kasimpasa - Fatih Karagumruk: 3-2

Yeni Malatyaspor - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 2-3

Yukatel Denizlispor - Genclerbirligi: 1-0

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Galatasaray: 0-1