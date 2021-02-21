Haberler Galatasaray Galatasaray beat Alanyaspor to remain atop of Super Lig

beat Alanyaspor to remain atop of Super Lig

clinched a 1-0 away win over on Saturday in a Turkish Super Lig game.

Galatasaray Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 21 Şubat 2021 Pazar 11:03
Galatasaray beat Alanyaspor to remain atop of Super Lig

In the 18th minute, Emre Kilinc scored the winning goal from close range at Antalya's Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium.

With six spectacular saves, goalie produced his most saves in this game for this season, including four saves in the last ten minutes.

Following this win, the Lions are atop of the standings with 54 points, while are placed fifth with 42 points.

Friday & Saturday results in Turkish top-tier football league:

Medipol Basaksehir - : 0-1

Kasimpasa - Fatih Karagumruk: 3-2

- Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 2-3

Yukatel Denizlispor - Genclerbirligi: 1-0

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Galatasaray: 0-1



SON DAKİKA