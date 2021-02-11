Galatasaray eliminated from Turkish Cup

Khouma Babacar scored the opening goal for Aytemiz Alanyaspor in the 30th minute at Istanbul's Turk Telekom Stadium.

Salih Ucan doubled the lead with a classy shot in the penalty area at the near end of first half.

In the 48th minute, Senegalese forward Babacar produced another goal with a penalty shot, making the score 3-0.

Galatasaray's Egyptian forward Mostafa Mohamed narrowed the gap in the 83rd minute. In the stoppage time, the Lions found one more goal with Gedson Fernandes but it was not enough to bring victory to Galatasaray, with the game ending 3-2.