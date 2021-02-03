Haberler Galatasaray Galatasaray beat Basaksehir ahead of Saturday's derby

defeated Medipol Basaksehir 3-0 for the fourth consecutive win in the Turkish Super Lig on Tuesday.

Galatasaray beat Basaksehir ahead of Saturday's derby

In the 22nd minute, goalkeeper saved a penalty taken by Basaksehir's Giuliano.

Galatasaray took the lead before the first half ended after scored the header assisted by in the 45th minute.

In the second half, the home side doubled the lead with Ryan Donk's header in the 64th minute and scored on his debut for Galatasaray by converting the penalty in the stoppage time to make the score 3-0.

Having secured a morale-boosting win ahead of the Istanbul derby against leaders Fenerbahce on Saturday, Galatasaray increased their points to 45. Defending champions Basaksehir maintain poor form this season with 24 points in 22 matches.

Tuesday's results in Super Lig Week 23:

Galatasaray - Medipol Basaksehir: 3-0

Atakas Hatayspor - Fenerbahce: 1-2

Caykur Rizespor - Kasimpasa: 1-1



