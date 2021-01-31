Haberler Galatasaray Bordeaux gets ex-Galatasaray midfielder Seri

French football club reinforced its squad by signing Ivorian midfielder early Sunday.

Bordeaux gets ex-Galatasaray midfielder Seri

" is on loan until the end of the season by ," said on its website and added that the 29-year-old passed his medical tests to officially become a Bordeaux player.

Seri spent the 2019-20 season with Turkey's on loan.

He had 37 appearances and scored two goals and had four assists for Galatasaray. Seri also helped the Istanbul club win the 2019 Turkish Super Cup.

In addition to , he previously played for Portugal's Pacos de Ferreira and Nice in France. Seri had 30 caps for the Ivorian national team.



