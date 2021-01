Both teams were not able to score in the first half, but the away side broke the deadlock in the 88th minute with Ryan Babel's goal. The Lions have 39 points on table, while Yeni Malatyaspor collected 27 points in 20 matches.

Sunday results in Super Lig

Yukatel Denizlispor - Fatih Karagumruk: 1-2

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 0-0

Yeni Malatyaspor - Galatasaray: 0-1