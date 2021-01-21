Haberler Galatasaray Galasaray hammer Denizlispor 6-1 in Super Lig clash

trounced Yukatel Denizlispor 6-1 at home in a Turkish Super Lig Week 20 clash Wednesday.

Goals by , and 's gave the Lions a 3-0 lead at the end of the first half at Turk Telekom Arena.

Veton Tusha scored to make it 3-1 at the beginning of the second half but the Lions were in control and got an easy 6-1 win with goals by Muhammet Ozkal -own goal -- , 's goals.

's goalkeeper returned to the pitch after being out for 220 days following an injury to his right leg.

Muslera underwent surgery after sustaining a tibula and fibula (tib-fib) fracture after colliding with Caykur Rizespor's forward Milan Skoda during a league match in June.

Galatasaray jumped to third place with 36 points while Yukatel Denizlispor is at the bottom of the standings with 14.

Wednesday results in Super Lig:

Atakas Hatayspor - : 1-2

Caykur Rizespor - : 3- 0

Galatasaray - Yukatel Denizlispor: 6-1



