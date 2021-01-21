Galasaray hammer Denizlispor 6-1 in Super Lig clash

Goals by Emre Akbaba, Sofiane Feghouli and Ryan Donk's gave the Lions a 3-0 lead at the end of the first half at Turk Telekom Arena.

Veton Tusha scored to make it 3-1 at the beginning of the second half but the Lions were in control and got an easy 6-1 win with goals by Muhammet Ozkal -own goal -- Younes Belhanda, Jesse Sekidika's goals.

Galatasaray's goalkeeper Fernando Muslera returned to the pitch after being out for 220 days following an injury to his right leg.

Muslera underwent surgery after sustaining a tibula and fibula (tib-fib) fracture after colliding with Caykur Rizespor's forward Milan Skoda during a league match in June.

Galatasaray jumped to third place with 36 points while Yukatel Denizlispor is at the bottom of the standings with 14.

Wednesday results in Super Lig:

Atakas Hatayspor - Yeni Malatyaspor: 1-2

Caykur Rizespor - Gaziantep FK: 3- 0

Galatasaray - Yukatel Denizlispor: 6-1