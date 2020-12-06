Galatasaray beat Hatayspor 3-0

Galatasaray's Senegalese star Mbaye Diagne scored the opener in the 32nd minute at the Turk Telekom Stadium.

The first half ended with a 1-0 score.

In minute 64, Hatayspor defender Pablo Santos scored an own goal as the Lions doubled the lead.

The away side were down to 10 men in the minute 80 after midfielder Gokhan Karadeniz was sent off.

Galatasaray's young midfielder Kerem Akturkoglu came off the bench to score his team's third goal in the stoppage time, and the game ended 3-0.

Following this victory, Galatasaray remained in the second spot with 23 points, while Atakas Hatayspor slipped to the 14th place with 12 points.

Genclerbirligi end win drought in Super Lig

The Ankara side defeated Aytemiz Alanyaspor 2-1 to end their win drought after six league games.

Berat Ayberk Ozdemir and Daniel Candeias' goals helped Genclerbirligi beat Alanyaspor, while the away side's sole goal was netted by Greek forward Anastasios Bakasetas.

Alanyaspor tasted the first defeat of the season but they are at top of Super Lig with 23 points despite losing to Ankara club.

Genclerbirligi moved to the 19th spot with eight points.

Sivasspor's Yasin Oztekin contracts virus

Demir Grup Sivasspor winger Yasin Oztekin tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Oztekin announced on his social media account.

Oztekin, 33, produced two goals and four assists in 28 games for his team.

Week 11 results:

Friday:

- Besiktas - Kasimpasa: 3-0

Saturday:

Goztepe - Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 1-1

Genclerbirligi - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 2-1

Yeni Malatyaspor - Medipol Basaksehir: 1-1

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor: 2-0

Galatasaray - Atakas Hatayspor: 3-0