Galatasaray get critical win over Sivasspor

Galatasaray earned 16 points in 8 weeks to come third in the standings. Archrivals Fenerbahce are in the number two spot with 17 points.

Aytemiz Alanyaspor from the Turkish Mediterranean are leading the league by goal average. They had 17 points as well.

In Sunday's match in Sivas, Galatasaray took the lead in the 19th minute as Moroccan midfielder Younes Belhanda scored the opener with a left foot strike. Belhanda was unmarked near the half circle.

Galatasaray doubled the lead in the 48th minute when Turkish midfielder Arda Turan put the ball into Sivasspor's net with a close-range finish. Belhanda assisted him.

Sivasspor's Caner Osmanpasa narrowed the gap to one in the 76th minute to give hope to his team. Osmanpasa fired a right foot strike in the Galatasaray area. Galatasaray goalkeeper Okan Kocuk could not parry it.

However, Galatasaray secured a 2-1 win in the away game.

Basaksehir's comeback from 1-0 deficit

The latest Super Lig winners, Medipol Basaksehir, won against Genclerbirligi 2-1, making a comeback in the last 10 minutes.

Visitors scored an early goal as Sefa Yilmaz made it 1-0 for the Ankara team.

Genclerbirligi's Swedish right back Mattias Johansson was sent off in the 72nd minute, and they were down to 10 men.

Basaksehir's Norwegian forward Fredrik Gulbrandsen equalized with a header in the 80th minute.

In the 94th minute, Turkish midfielder Mehmet Topal scored a header as Basaksehir completed the comeback at home, 2-1.

Week 8 results:

Gaziantep FK - Besiktas: 3-1

Kasimpasa - Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 2-2

Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Trabzonspor: 1-1

Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor - Goztepe: 1-1

Fenerbahce - Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 0-2

MKE Ankaragucu - Fatih Karagumruk: 2-2

Yeni Malatyaspor - Yukatel Denizlispor: 2-0

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Atakas Hatayspor: 0-1

Medipol Basaksehir - Genclerbirligi: 2-1

Demir Grup Sivasspor - Galatasaray: 1-2