Babel seals narrow win for Galatasaray in Super Lig

Ryan Babel's goal in the first half secured the narrow win for the Lions at Turk Telekom Stadium as the away team was without the services of nine players because of coronavirus cases and a red card suspension.

Having won their second game in a row, Galatasaray have 13 points in 7 matches to sit in the third spot in the standings.

Ankaragucu remained at the bottom of the league with just one point in 5 matches.

In Saturday's other Super Lig match, Genclerbirligi drew 1-1 with Gaziantep FK in Ankara.